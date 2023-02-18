Neil Warnock handed major double Huddersfield Town boost in Birmingham City build-up

Huddersfield Town have received a huge double boost ahead of this afternoon’s crucial clash with Birmingham City, in what’s Neil Warnock’s first game back in-charge.

Danny Ward is fit enough to start in attack, whilst Michal Helik comes back into the defensive unit after a brief period on the sidelines.

The Terriers have watched Cardiff City pick up back-to-back wins in the last week, heightening the need for Huddersfield to get their first win of 2023 this afternoon against a hit-and-miss Birmingham side.

Ward’s involvement is a big boost with the striker set for his first involvement since New Year’s Day. His latest setback was a hamstring injury that has been overcome in what’s a shot in the arm for Warnock.

Helik, meanwhile, has missed Huddersfield’s last three fixtures but returns to the heart of defence with Tom Lees this afternoon.

Matty Pearson (foot) and Tomas Vaclik are new injuries for Huddersfield, whilst Lee Nicholls (shoulder), Ollie Turton (knee), Will Boyle (suspended), Kieran Phillips (hamstring), Duane Holmes (calf) and Yuta Nakayama (Achilles) are the other absentees.

Huddersfield XI: Nicholas Bilokapic; Matt Lowton, Tom Lees, Michal Helik; David Kasumu, Jonathan Hogg, Etienne Camara, Jaheim Headley; Jack Rudoni, Joe Hungbo; Danny Ward.

Subs: Jordan Smith; Josh Koroma, Josh Ruffels, Tyreece Simpson, Brahima Diarra, Martyn Waghorn, Anthony Knockaert.

