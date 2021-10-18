Neil Warnock gives his verdict on Middlesbrough individual’s progress

It was a dream return to first team action for Josh Coburn who got himself on the scoresheet after only coming on in the 83rd minute in Middlesbrough’s late 2-0 victory over Peterborough United.

Neil Warnock will have been delighted by the result with Boro a bit low on numbers going into the encounter. It was 0-0 when Coburn was introduced with the Posh hoping to hold on to a hard earned point on the road but Paddy McNair broke the deadlock in the 85th minute.

Warnock sang the praises of Coburn after the win when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “He’s the best runner for crosses in the club, in terms of getting on to the end of them. He checks and goes, and when you look at the top players, they always know where to check and where to go to get around the back or in at the near post.

“He’s always on the move in the box, and is the best by a mile at the club.

“He’s close to starting at the minute simply because of the numbers we’ve got.”

Boro need to build on the weekend’s win with the pressure building on Warnock after every negative result.

The Verdict

Coburn’s return from injury brings a much needed new striking option into the squad. Andraz Sporar and Uche Ikpeazu have both flattered to deceive a touch since arriving from Sporting Lisbon and Wycombe Wanderers.

The 18-year-old made his mark towards the back end of last season and it was a small surprise to see him not out of loan in the Football League this term.

Coburn’s goalscoring numbers have been impressive in Premier League 2 and Premier League U18, it will be interesting to see if he can contribute on a more regular basis on Teesside, as he offers a different kind of threat in central areas compared to the rest of the attacking contingent.