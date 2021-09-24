Neil Warnock gives his verdict on Derby County’s punishment

Neil Warnock has sympathy for the situation at Derby County but is glad that the rules have been upheld and the club have been punished for breaking them.

The 72-year-old gave his verdict when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “The rules have been in place for quite a long time, so you’ve got to ask the owners if they’ve adhered to them as they should have done.

“In certain cases, it’s been obvious that they haven’t, so you’ve got to punish them. You don’t know all the ins and outs from all these clubs, but that’s what the fair play rules are supposed to be about, and any breaches should be investigated.”

With Reading likely to be deducted points all of the clubs in the Football League will be looking into their own financial dealings.

Middlesbrough shared a goalless draw with the Rams this season as Neil Warnock looks to steer the club to a top half finish. Warnock may come under a bit of pressure if Boro are beaten at the hands of Reading on Saturday, the Royals will be buoyant off the back of their surprise win at Craven Cottage last time out and will be looking to harness that momentum.

The Verdict

Warnock is right to point out the legislation that is in place with regards to Derby, it would set a dangerous precedent if clubs were not dealt with in this way.

The running of Boro has been interesting to say the least this summer with players arriving from Argentina, Portugal but also Rotherham United and Wycombe Wanderers.

Boro are a way off where they want to be in 15th position and need to put a run together if they are to achieve their aspirations of making an assault on the top six this season.