Neil Warnock fires warning the way of West Brom with ambitious promotion claim

West Bromwich Albion have been warned by Neil Warnock that if they slip into the play-offs, Cardiff City will beat them over two legs, with the former Bluebirds boss insisting they will fancy their chances against a lot of the top-six.

Slaven Bilic’s side are feeling the heat in the race for automatic promotion, with Brentford now only a point behind them and on an eight-game winning run.

Two games remain and things are in West Brom’s hands, but Warnock has warned them that if they drop into the play-offs and end up facing sixth-placed Cardiff, they will have their work cut out against the Bluebirds.

As quoted by Wales Online, Warnock discussed Cardiff: “Well, they’re in the top six and I think they’ll go up. I really hope they do, that group of players.

“I can only see Brentford perhaps beating them over two legs, but I don’t see any other team doing it. Cardiff have to hope Brentford go up automatically. If so, I’d be confident about them overcoming West Brom, Fulham or Nottingham Forest. I really would.

“There’s momentum with Cardiff, they’re so hard to beat. I don’t think those other teams can stop them.”

The state of the promotion race sees Leeds United top of the table still, with the Whites having a game in-hand that comes tonight against Barnsley.

West Brom are second, two points behind, with Brentford three adrift of the leaders.

Both Fulham and Nottingham Forest are heading for the play-offs, with Cardiff in sixth, two points better off than Millwall and three ahead of Swansea City.

Cardiff’s next fixture is a meeting with Middlesbrough, who Warnock is employed by.

The Verdict

This is an interesting claim for Warnock to be making and a lot can change in the coming two games.

Cardiff still need to be focusing on getting themselves into the play-offs; yes, they are in a good position, but Millwall and Swansea aren’t going away just yet.

Then, you are relying on West Brom slipping out of the top-two. Granted, that could happen, but Cardiff’s focus will be on just getting into the top-six for now.

Of course, these noises are coming from outside their camp, but Warnock is heaping the pressure on Cardiff and giving West Brom a point to prove.

