Neil Warnock faces tricky Middlesbrough dilemma made harder by recent decision by 27-year-old

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock faces a major dilemma in the goalkeeping department next season, with Dejan Stojanovic potentially leaving the club this summer.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at German second division side FC St Pauli after the arrival of Jordan Archer, with Archer signed to compete with Fulham loanee Marcus Bettinelli.

However, Bettinelli has returned to Fulham after his loan deal at the Riverside came to an end at the end of the campaign – and Archer left the club after just six months after not being offered a new contract.

Meanwhile, Aynsley Pears left on a permanent deal to Blackburn Rovers last October and Tomas Mejias’ contract was terminated by mutual consent in January so the 32-year-old could join Ankaraspor on a free transfer.

To cope with the losses in this department, Warnock has already signed former Queens Park Rangers stopper Joe Lumley on a free transfer this summer, but the problems in this area still remain as the 72-year-old faces a dilemma.

Although Austrian 27-year-old Dejan Stojanovic is contracted to stay with the Teesside club until 2024, the goalkeeper wants to extend his stay at St Pauli after joining on loan in January and could push for a move away after not being given the chance to impress in England.

If he does move on permanently, new signing Lumley is the only senior goalkeeper Warnock has at his disposal, with Sol Brynn (20) and Brad James (21) as his competitors. However, the manager wants Brynn and James to go out on loan according to the Hartlepool Mail, with the latter winning promotion with the Pools yesterday.

Despite this, the club may be forced to retain the one of the pair even if another goalkeeper comes in, leaving Boro with a lot to think about in this area.

The Verdict:

This is a very tricky situation for Middlesbrough made even harder by the fact Stojanovic wants to extend his stay in Germany. If they can retain him though to compete with Lumley, another goalkeeper taking the role Scott Carson has at Manchester City could be ideal.

Carson rarely plays for the Premier League champions – but has been instrumental in bringing through some of City’s young goalkeeping talent and is content being third choice as his playing career comes towards its conclusion.

It might be worth Neil Warnock giving Andy Lonergan a call, with the 37-year-old veteran joining Boro before and was with the 72-year-old at Leeds United near a decade ago.

Lonergan is available on a free after being released from West Brom this summer, so it would be a reasonably cheap deal to do.