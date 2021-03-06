Neil Warnock faces these Middlesbrough decisions ahead of Swansea City at 3pm

Middlesbrough face a difficult test as they travel to take on Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

The Teessiders have endured a pretty inconsistent few weeks in the Championship as a mixed run of results seems to have hindered any hopes that they may have of securing a spot in the play-offs.

However after securing a 2-1 victory over Coventry City midweek and the news that Neil Warnock has signed a new contract, the hope is that the club can go on a decent run of results to get themselves back into contention.

But what are the key decisions for Warnock to make? We take a look.

Three in a week for Grant Hall?

The central defender has put in two very good performances in the last week after thriving against both Cardiff City and Coventry City.

However with a lack of match action under his belt this season it means that his situation is one that Neil Warnock needs to manage very carefully.

The last thing that Middlesbrough need is the player breaking down with injury and so it’ll be interesting to see whether Hall is deemed ready to start his third game in a week for the first time in a long while.

The Marvin Johnson debate

The winger has struggled to break into the starting XI of late, but based on his performances there’s certainly a case to be made for him.

Johnson changed the game after his introduction against both Cardiff City and Coventry City and that has led many to question what he needs to do to break back into Neil Warnock’s first choice side.

He’s surely deserving of a chance and it’ll be interesting to see whether this comes against Swansea City.

Should Yannick Bolasie lead the line?

It was a real boost to see the winger return during the last week.

Bolasie’s pace, power and experience are a real asset for Middlesbrough and after building up his fitness he may be seen to be ready to start in attack for Neil Warnock’s side.

Chuba Akpom led the line against Coventry City and while he did okay, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Bolasie coming in to replace him.