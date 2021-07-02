Neil Warnock explains reasoning behind new Middlesbrough signing

Neil Warnock has explained some of the thinking behind Middlesbrough signing Uche Ikpeazu with the forward arriving from Wycombe Wanderers.

Boro have been linked with a host of attackers this summer and one of them was the former Chairboys player, with him unable to prevent Wycombe dropping out of the Championship last season despite them putting up a real fight.

He, though, gets another chance in the second tier next year with Neil Warnock clearly a fan of the forward and what he might be able to bring to the Teesside club.

Speaking to the Boro’s official website, the veteran manager had this to say on some of the reasoning behind the transfer:

“I’ve always liked Uche back to when he was at Hearts and I watched him a few times. He looks raw at times but he’s so keen and dedicated wherever he plays and I think the fans will really get behind him because he’s such a 100% player.

“I was really impressed in my meetings with him with his dedication and desire to do well for Middlesbrough. I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

The Verdict

You can tell Ikpeazu is a real Warnock-type player in terms of the commitment he’s going to bring to the cause, the physical attributes he has, and the quality he should also bring to the forward line at the Riverside Stadium.

Warnock will have a good idea of what he needs to do to get the very best out of the forward this coming season and it should be fascinating to watch Ikpeazu play under a manager that clearly has huge appreciation for his talents.

He had that at Wycombe too, of course, and so this should be a good switch for him to keep him on track.

25 questions about Middlesbrough legends from over the years – can you get full marks?

1 of 25 In what year did Stuart Boam join Middlesbrough? 1970 1971 1972 1973