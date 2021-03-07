Neil Warnock explains reasoning behind Middlesbrough decision during Swansea City defeat

Neil Warnock has revealed that Duncan Watmore ‘didn’t look healthy’, which is why the forward was subbed at half-time during Middlesbrough’s defeat to Swansea City yesterday.

The ex-Sunderland man has been an important player for Boro since joining earlier this season, but he struggled to make an impact against the Welsh side.

Given his injury history, any early substitution is always a concern with Watmore, but Warnock gave an update to Teesside Live as to why he felt he had to take the 26-year-old off.

“He just wasn’t at the races, he didn’t look healthy. I just thought we’d change it at half-time and on the hour.”

Boro were trailing at the break, and they improved significantly in the second half. Marc Bola inexplicably had a goal disallowed before Sam Morsy equalised in stoppage time. However, another controversial decision gave the Swans the chance to win the game from the penalty spot, with Andre Ayew took.

The result leaves Boro ninth in the Championship and seven points away from the top six.

The verdict

The talking points after the game understandably centred on the referee, because Boro were rightfully livid at some of the decisions that went against them.

Therefore, Watmore’s substitution perhaps went under the radar, and it’s always a worry because of the fitness issues he’s had in the past.

Thankfully, Warnock’s comments suggest there’s nothing to worry about, and he will hope to be involved against Stoke City next weekend.

