Neil Warnock explains Middlesbrough quality that could be key during promotion battle

Former Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has revealed he wants the team to win promotion this season and feels their team spirit could help them get over the line.

The 73-year-old announced his retirement from the game over the weekend, with his role at Boro the last in what has been a remarkable managerial career.

Chris Wilder succeeded Warnock at the Riverside Stadium and it’s a decision that has paid off, with the Teesside outfit now in the hunt for a top six finish, even if they have suffered back-to-back defeats recently.

Nevertheless, they are still in with a chance and Warnock told the Northern Echo that he wants Boro to be successful, as he praised the togetherness in the group.

“I’d love to see them go up. I know there’s been a few changes here and there, but let’s be honest, it’s my team, isn’t it? I’d be counting it as at least a half on my tally! I feel like I put most of those lads together and set them on their way.

“One of the best things about my time at Middlesbrough was the spirit in the dressing room and the way we all grew together.”

The verdict

You can understand why Warnock wants Boro to go up because he will have a relationship with many of the players, because, as he says, he brought a lot of the squad to the club.

That strong mentality that he talks about in the dressing room will need to be on show now as well, because the pressure is building after successive defeats as Boro approach a crucial period of the campaign.

Given their form since Wilder arrived, many will see Boro as real contenders and it’s now down to the players to deliver.

