Neil Warnock explains how key Middlesbrough figure helped him make crucial decision

Neil Warnock revealed it was an easy decision to extend his stay at Middlesbrough, and he explained how owner Steve Gibson telling him to wait to see a packed out Riverside Stadium was a factor.

The experienced boss joined the Teesside outfit as Jonathan Woodgate’s successor in June last year, when Boro were fighting relegation.

After keeping the team up with ease, Warnock now has Boro challenging for the top six finish, so news of a new contract for the 72-year-old was met with a positive reaction from the fans.

And, speaking to the club’s official site, the manager made it clear he always wanted to stay, as he explained Gibson’s role.

“It wasn’t really in doubt. I’ve enjoyed my time here and achieved what I wanted to so far. Steve is as big a supporter as he’s ever been, and he told me – you’ve not seen anything until you’ve seen a full Riverside.

“It’ll be great to have the fans back when we can – that’s what we all want and it can’t come quick enough. You can see a light at the end of the tunnel, but let’s be careful until we get there.”

With Warnock appointed after the first lockdown, he has yet to manage with the fans in attendance.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that the new deal is well deserved for Warnock, as he has been superb since taking over.

So, it would’ve been a no-brainer for Boro to offer him a new deal, and it gives the club time to plan ahead.

Clearly, Warnock is motivated to bring success to the club, and he is obviously looking forward to having the fans back in the stadium, which is going to be great for everyone.

