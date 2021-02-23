Neil Warnock drops major selection hint as Middlesbrough prepare for Bristol City clash

Neil Warnock has hinted that Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could soon be ready to start for Middlesbrough.

The winger completed a move to the Riverside Stadium during the January transfer window after a spell without a club.

This came after he left Cardiff City earlier in the season when his deal was terminated by the Bluebirds.

Since then the 28-year-old has been building up his fitness on Teesside and has been a number of cameo appearances from the bench as he looks to build up his sharpness.

But according to the Middlesbrough boss it seems that Mendez-Laing could be ready to feature from the start as early as tonight when they take on Bristol City.

As quoted by Teesside Live, Warnock said: “He’s definitely in a position now to start – in fact, he’s busting a gut to start.

“I’ve got to keep him back a little bit.

“But I think he’s got one eye on Cardiff on Saturday and he’s desperate to get some minutes on Tuesday to put himself in a position to start in that one.”

The verdict

It’s only a matter of time before Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is given an opportunity from the start.

The winger has already showed glimpses of what he can offer in his cameo appearances and so his time will come before long.

Whether he is ready to play the full 90 minutes of a match is up for debate, but even if he can play an hour against Bristol City it will be a big step in the right direction.