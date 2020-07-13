Neil Warnock draws comparison to situation facing Sunderland ahead of Middlesbrough’s survival bid

Middlesbrough will be hoping they can put together a positive run of form in their final three matches of this year’s league campaign.

Boro are currently sat 19th in the Championship table, and are just two points clear of the relegation zone, in what is certain to be a closely-fought battle to survive in the second tier.

They’ll be keen to get back to winning ways when they return to action in midweek, after being beaten 3-1 by play-off chasing Bristol City in their last match.

Boro boss Neil Warnock drew comparison to that of the problem that Sunderland are facing in League One, as he claimed that other teams ‘up their game’ when they take on a club with a sizeable stature.

“Well the problem Sunderland have is the same problem Middlesbrough would have, is that every team comes to your stadium and it’s like Wembley.

“The atmosphere, the crowds, you all want to play above yourselves and that’s what makes it harder for clubs like Sunderland, Middlesbrough, et cetera to come straight back up.

“Players do lift themselves 20-30 per cent and it’s hard enough at that level without people playing above themselves against you. I do realise how difficult it is.”

Middlesbrough are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they take on a Reading side that have shown improvement in recent weeks under the management of Mark Bowen.

The Verdict:

I can see his point here.

Sunderland are still struggling in League One due to other teams ‘upping their game’ against the Black Cats, and I think it would be a similar scenario with Middlesbrough if they were relegated into the third tier of English football.

That would be the least of Boro’s problems though, as you would imagine that a number of players would be heading for the exit door at The Riverside in the summer transfer window.

I think they’ll just about survive in the Championship this season though, simply because some of the other teams in the relegation zone have tougher games than Neil Warnock’s side still have to play.