Neil Warnock discusses future plans following 23-y/o loan move from Middlesbrough to Ipswich Town

Neil Warnock has left the door open for Hayden Coulson to have a long-term future with Middlesbrough.

The 23-year-old completed a season-long loan switch to Ipswich Town on Monday evening as he looks to secure more regular first team football with the League One promotion contenders.

Coulson endured a frustrating campaign at the Riverside Stadium last term after falling out of favour under the Middlesbrough boss, starting just 21 games over the course of the campaign.

While a move to Portman Road could indicate the beginning of the end for Coulson on Teesside, Warnock believes that the player could still have a future at the club following the end of his season-long spell.

Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail, Warnock said: “Hayden wanted to go for the season. I think Cooky was ringing him every minute of the day so there’s not a lot I can do.

“I’ve just told him you never know in football. Go and have a season where you can get a lot of games under your belt and then come back here and go again.

“He’s a local lad who wants to do well and you never know the opportunity might still be there. I think he’s just got to go and play games now.” Warnock added: “I just think the money that they are spending they should win the league really. “They are really splashing out and have a new owner and everything. I think his agent had sorted it out weeks ago really, kept knocking on my door now for weeks and it seemed logical to let him go if I’m not going to play him regularly.”

The verdict Hayden Coulson could certainly have a future with Middlesbrough. Rumours circulated that the player could be leaving permanently and supporters were generally not happy as they know just how good the left-sided player can potentially be. Having a season on loan with Ipswich Town does seem like the best thing for the player and in 12 months’ time it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds. Whether it’s with Middlesbrough or someone else, Coulson is certainly a Championship-level player and so I’d expect him to be playing there again next term.