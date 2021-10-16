Neil Warnock directs message to Middlesbrough fans ahead of crucial Peterborough meeting

Neil Warnock is desperate for the Middlesbrough supporters to get behind the team at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon.

It feels like a must win game for the 72-year-old whose position in the Boro dugout has been questioned in recent weeks and newly promoted Peterborough United may present low hanging fruit.

Warnock was full of praise and encouragement for the Boro fan base when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “I can’t knock them really. Even at Hull, I thought they were good. The one good thing is at least the fans aren’t going to get injured.

“We’ve got to try and give them the best we can and they’ve got to try and lift the lads. I’m not on about when we are on top, I’m on about when we are under the cosh and we need a bit of help.

“That’s when they’ve got to get behind us and I’m sure they will do.”

The pressure is on Darren Ferguson at the Posh as well, despite not boasting a mesmerising squad for Championship level the team is still underperforming and have suffered five consecutive defeats on the road at the start of the campaign. Not happy travellers but Warnock is smart not to take them lightly.

The Verdict

Have Middlesbrough had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 1. QPR Higher Lower

There is definitely still a lot of respect between the fan base and Neil Warnock. There will be a significant portion that would like to see a more innovative appointment that demonstrates the club have a plan to return to the Premier League.

But at the same time, Warnock’s years of service in the Football League and how he has improved Boro from when he came in to now is still recognised. Boro should have enough to beat the Posh who have had their confidence built from last season etched away at week by week so far this term. Warnock can have no complaints if he cannot get Boro over the line at by 5pm.