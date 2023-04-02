Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock has claimed that he wants to see his former Middlesbrough side go on and win promotion, speaking to the Yorkshire Post.

He did, however, take aim at Boro’s Neil Bausor, admitting to the Daily Mail that he was happy to see their Chief Executive in the stands yesterday afternoon as the Terriers claimed a 4-2 victory over the promotion contenders.

This result has damaged the Teesside outfit's top-two hopes, whilst also boosting Warnock's side's chances of remaining afloat in the Championship.

Neil Warnock’s history with Middlesbrough

The veteran came in to replace Jonathan Woodgate in June 2020 and had the task of keeping Boro afloat in the Championship following a very underwhelming campaign.

This was something he was able to achieve before guiding the club to a respectable top-half finish during the following season - and had the opportunity to make quite a few signings ahead of the 2021/22 campaign with a potential promotion push targeted.

Following a mixed start to last term though, Chris Wilder came in to replace Warnock in November 2021 and it looked as though that would be the latter's last managerial spell in football before going into retirement.

However, Huddersfield gave him the opportunity to return in February this year and has managed to get a tune out of his team, with yesterday's victory boosting their chances of remaining afloat in the division.

How did Neil Warnock react to his Middlesbrough departure?

Speaking to talkSPORT shortly after his departure, he confirmed that he was dismissed over the phone on the morning of his final game.

Warnock also revealed during the same conversation that he believed he deserved a face-to-face meeting rather than a call - brutal honesty that showed his unhappiness with the way his time ended at the Riverside.

It's unclear exactly what role Bausor played in that - but he may have been one of the key figures behind replacing him with Chris Wilder, who would go on to make a promising start on Teesside before it ended in tears.

Is Neil Warnock right to wish Middlesbrough well?

The answer to that question is why not?

His departure could have been handled much better if his claims are true - but he enjoyed a reasonably successful time there and left on a good note with their players and the supporters.

In fairness, it did seem slightly harsh to replace him so quickly and to replace him in the first place, because it was always going to take time for their signings to adapt to life at the Riverside.

They endured a busy transfer period during the summer of 2021 and that's why the veteran arguably deserved more time than he got in the end, especially after turning things around following Woodgate's dismissal.

However, Warnock will have gotten over that by now and will be firmly focused on his current task, though he will surely be looking out for one or two of his former teams following the end of the 46-game season.

Considering his connections with Sheffield United, he will surely want them to be promoted along with Boro and will also be hoping to see Queens Park Rangers and Rotherham United remain afloat in the division.

He may get his wish because the likes of Reading (if they receive their points deduction), Blackpool and Wigan Athletic look to be in real trouble and at the top end of the table, both United and Boro look strong despite yesterday's setback for the latter.