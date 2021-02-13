Neil Warnock details key reason behind Patrick Roberts’ move from Middlesbrough to Derby County

Neil Warnock has explained the reason for Patrick Roberts’ Middlesbrough exit, claiming that he just couldn’t fit him into the team.

The Manchester City man spent the first half of the season on loan at the Riverside Stadium but found first team opportunities limited as many of his appearances came from the bench.

As a result Roberts completed a January transfer deadline day move to Derby County, meaning that the player could face off against his former employers this afternoon when the two sides go head-to-head at Pride Park.

But discussing the potential reunion Warnock says that he has nothing negative to say about the winger.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock said: “I apologised to him for it not working out.

“I just couldn’t get him into the team in a position where I felt that we didn’t have a better alternative.

“We tried it on two or three occasions and it just never quite came off.

“I think Derby play a different style which will suit him. He should get a lot more of the ball in the right areas and I think he will do well for them.

“I just hope he doesn’t do great against us.

“There was never any problem with him though, it just didn’t work out. And we felt we could use that wage to bring somebody else in.”

The verdict

It’s a shame that things didn’t work out for Patrick Roberts at Middlesbrough.

The player is undoubtedly a talent but struggled to adapt to Neil Warnock’s all-action style of play during his time at the club.

Derby seems like a much better fit for the player and I’m sure Wayne Rooney will be able to get the best out of him.