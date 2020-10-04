Neil Warnock delivers mixed Middlesbrough transfer update

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has confirmed that Patrick Roberts is expected to join the club imminently, although he claims there are no other deals lined up right now.

The experienced boss has endured a frustrating few months as he looks to strengthen his squad, with Boro missing out on several targets earlier in the window. However, Chuba Akpom has made an instant impression since joining from PAOK and another addition is close.

That’s after Warnock told Teesside Live that Roberts is set to link up with the club again and he explained the latest with other potential targets.

“There’s just some paperwork to do, and we should have him (Roberts) on board for the next game. Manchester City have made it clear he’s not going anywhere else, so it’s up to me to try and get the best out of him.

“There are no other deals close. I don’t think we should be spending stupid money – which I’m sure is music to Steve’s ears. It might mean that some players play in different positions, then why not? We have a lot of versatility in the squad, I feel.”

Even though the window shuts on Monday, Boro can sign players from fellow English clubs until October 16.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that Roberts is a very good signing for Boro as he provides them with a bit of magic and guile in the final third that has been lacking at times.

Plus, they know all about him after his loan spell and he is someone Warnock clearly rates as he is bringing him back.

As for any more transfers, despite the boss’ comments you can’t imagine that he won’t be pushing for another one or two and there’s still time to improve the squad, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

