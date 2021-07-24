Neil Warnock delivers Middlesbrough transfer update as speculation regarding Chuba Akpom continues

Neil Warnock has said that he’s unaware of any interest from Turkey regarding Chuba Akpom.

The 25-year-old joined Middlesbrough last summer but has found life particularly hard on Teesside after failing to hit his stride after completing his move from Greek side PAOK.

In 38 Championship appearances last term, Akpom found the net five times and provided two goals for his teammates during that time, a tally which is certainly lower than he’d have hoped for.

As a result reports from Teamtalk have revealed that the frontman is free to leave the club this summer after falling out of favour under the Middlesbrough boss, meaning that his days at the Riverside Stadium could be numbered.

Reports have since suggested that Turkish giants Besiktas could be interested in making a move for the former Arsenal youngster this summer, but according to the Middlesbrough boss, that’s not a link that he knows much about.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock said: “That’s news to me.”

As it stands Akpom could have anither chance to prove himself this term with only Uche Ikpeazu currently challenging him for a spot in Middlesbrough’s starting XI, however that’s likely to change with Middlesbrough looking for further striking additions before the end of the transfer window.

The verdict

The future of Chuba Akpom is likely to be a big talking point this summer.

It’s been a tough year for the striker and perhaps a move away from the club could be just what the doctor ordered in order to find his confidence.

Middlesbrough are looking for more striking options and that’s something that’s likely to come to fruition in the coming weeks and that could be when a decision is made on Akpom’s future.

Warnock won’t want to lose Akpom without a replacement and so this is probably one that will rumble into the final knockings of the summer transfer window.