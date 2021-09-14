Neil Warnock delivers Middlesbrough injury update ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has confirmed that he is likely to be without Paddy McNair, Marc Bola and Martin Payero for tomorrow’s game against Nottingham Forest.

The Teesside outfit have endured a tough start to the campaign, winning just one of their opening six fixtures, meaning they are languishing in the bottom half.

With a play-off push expected, this hasn’t been the ideal beginning for Boro, although they are coming up against a Forest side that are bottom of the league having picked up just a point so far.

Therefore, Warnock will see this as a great chance for his side to get back to winning ways, but he confirmed to the club’s official site that he will be without a few players for the trip to the East Midlands.

“I doubt he (McNair) will make it. He has slight strain on the inside of his lower hamstring. He’s going to do a little bit today. I’m hoping him and Marc Bola will be on the grass but we won’t be rushing them.

“Martin (Payero) had just had his best training session, and then goes and does his ankle in the last few minutes. By going over his ankle he tweaked something higher up. I don’t think it’s anything too long, but if it’s too soon for tomorrow I’m not sure.”

The verdict

This is a blow for Middlesbrough as all three would make an impact, with McNair someone who has been very impressive since he joined the club.

But, these things happen in football and Warnock still has a very decent squad to choose from, so it can’t be used as an excuse, with the injuries presenting an opportunity for others to win a place in the XI moving forward.

After a tough start, this is a good chance for Boro to get a much-needed three points and Warnock will be demanding a response after a disappointing defeat last time out.

