Neil Warnock delivers message over Middlesbrough’s interest in key transfer target

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has confirmed that Boro are interested in making a move for Cardiff City defender Ciaron Brown this summer as they look to bolster their defensive options.

Football League World revealed that Boro have been interested in adding Brown to their squad this summer. It is believed that Warnock’s side have come in with an opening offer to test the Bluebirds’ resolve to keep hold of him this summer.

It is thought that negotiations surrounding the defender’s price-tag are ongoing between both Middlesbrough and Cardiff and that a deal for the left-back could get sorted out before the transfer window closes.

That comes with Warnock thought to be eager to get a move over the line for the 23-year-old as he aims to bolster his options at left-back.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock confirmed Boro’s interest in the defender and suggested that Brown is one of three players that they are looking at to bolster the left-back area of their squad.

He said: “We are looking for another left-sided player and he is one of three lads that we’re looking at at the minute [the others being in other positions].

“We’re a bit short on that left side and I think you’re asking a bit too much of Pelts.

“He can do the right and the centre, but you’re asking a bit much of him to be on the left too.

“It’s nice to have a natural left-footer and you saw tonight we’re short in that area.”

The Verdict

Brown could be an excellent addition for Middlesbrough to make this summer and the left-back demonstrated his potential during his impressive loan spell with Livingston in Scotland in the first half of last season.

The 23-year-old might well feel he needs a move away from Cardiff to truly establish himself as the first-choice option in a Championship side.

Given Middlesbrough might lose Hayden Coulson, who is on the radar of Ipswich Town this summer, it makes perfect sense for them to bring in a player like Brown.

Warnock confirms here that the left-back area is one they are keen to add to and that would suggest that he knows there is the potential that Coulson is going to have to be replaced.

Bringing in a player of Brown’s quality from Championship rival would be very smart business from Middlesbrough and Warnock will be aware he has the full backing of the club if they can pull this one off.

It does seem that a move for him could be possible otherwise he would not be talking about it so openly in the public domain at this stage.