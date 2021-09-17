Neil Warnock delivers Martin Payero update ahead of Middlesbrough’s clash with Blackpool

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has revealed that Martin Payero is in contention to appear tomorrow afternoon against Blackpool after returning to training following an injury.

The 23-year-old was an exciting addition for the Teessiders over the summer, arriving from Argentinian side Banfield after playing for his country at the Olympic Games.

Things haven’t exactly gone smoothly so far for the midfielder though – he’s appeared in just two Championship cameos so far and remained on the bench for Boro’s matches against Derby County and Blackburn.

Fans expected to see him in action against Coventry City on Saturday but his absence was peculiar and brought frustration from sections of supporters on social media.

Payero not being in the squad though was down to an injury which also saw him miss the victory over Nottingham Forest, but Warnock has issued a positive update on the Argentinian and it may mean that he gets on the pitch this weekend.

“I’ve just seen Blackie (Kevin Blackwell) on the way in and he was telling me that he trained really well yesterday,” Warnock said on Payero, per the Hartlepool Mail.

“I’m hoping he’ll be with us this morning. I will be having my meeting with the doc and physio straight after.

“The ankle he went over on wasn’t a problem on the scan, it was just as he went over on it he did something on the side of his knee.

“That is what was sore the other day so he wasn’t available the other night and I probably would have played him.

“Hopefully he will be available to be on the bench at least.” The Verdict Middlesbrough fans will be relieved to know that Payero was set to get a start earlier in the week only for injury to rule him out, so it’s not a case of Warnock not rating his abilities. Some thought that it may take a while for Payero to establish himself having come from South America – it’s a far different footballing world in Argentina than it is in England and he may not yet be settled. He’s clearly a talented player though as evidenced by his games in the Olympics and when he’s fit and ready to go, Boro fans are about to see what he can do from the very start of a match instead of a cameo.