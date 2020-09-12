Neil Warnock delivers key Middlesbrough transfer update after Watford defeat

Neil Warnock has revealed that the club will be looking to bring in a new striker following last night’s defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road.

Warnock’s side fell to a defeat in their first match of the 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign, thanks to Craig Cathcart’s first-half strike.

A short corner led to Ken Sema delivering a magnificent cross into the area, with Cathcart beating his marker to fire a header into the bottom corner of Marcus Bettinelli’s net.

Boro failed to create any real clear-cut chances and failed to threaten to find an equaliser, as they stumbled to their first defeat of the season.

Ashley Fletcher saw a deflected effort flash wide in the first-half, whilst the closest they came in the second-half was through a Britt Assombalonga free-kick which was tipped over by Ben Foster.

Speaking after the game, Warnock revealed that the club will look to bring in a new striker before next week’s league clash with AFC Bournemouth at the Riverside.

Warnock also revealed that a move for free-agent Yaya Sanogo has broken down, and he will now explore other options as he looks to bolster his attacking line.

Via the Northern Echo, he said: “We’ve been close to doing something a few times. It would have been nice to have been able to change it with 20 or 25 minutes to go.

“We’re working hard to try to make something, I can’t fault that, and I’m sure something will drop in the next few weeks.

“It won’t be happening (Sanogo). It’s one of those things. It’s not going to be, and we move on. You get situations like that.

“We’ve still got other targets, and I’m hoping that Neil (Bausor) can get one or two over the line in the next few weeks.”

The Verdict

I don’t necessarily think that a new striker should be the main priority.

A new creative midfielder who can unlock defences and inject pace into their attack is who they should be targeting, as they lacked any real drive last night.

The addition of a new striker doesn’t make you more creative – it just gives you something else to aim at and build from.