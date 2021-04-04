Neil Warnock delivers honest Middlesbrough transfer message as summer window looms

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has suggested that Boro are going to be needing to bring in a utility sort of player in the summer as he revealed one or two players still have a point to prove to him.

Warnock is starting to shift his attentions towards planning for a real promotion push next term in the Championship, with Middlesbrough now facing a sizeable task of trying to get themselves in the play-off places in the remaining games. Back-to-back defeats against Millwall and Bournemouth have now made it seem unlikely that they can claw back a gap of seven points to the top six.

That means that Warnock, who is now committed to staying on for next term, will be eyeing up potential summer additions and departures he can sanction to make that extra difference next season. Britt Assombalonga is one player thought to be now heading for the exit door, while there are one or two who could head the same way. While a forward and winger are on the agenda for incomings.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock also outlined that he is looking to bring in a player who can be comfortable playing in multiple positions to provide more options for cover in the squad. While he also outlined that there remains one or two players that still have something to prove to him ahead of the summer.

He said: “Most of the players, I know who is going to be part of my plans,” he says.

“There might be the odd one or two who have got something to show me, but in my heart of hearts I know more or less what I want.

“We have to fill certain areas when everyone is fit. We need to probably bring in a utility player who can fill a couple of positions.”

The verdict

Warnock is a manager that is impatient for success next season and with his track record and experience, you would back him to get Boro in a strong position for the start of next term. Steve Gibson needs to show him the backing he needs in the transfer market this summer and if he does there is a strong chance that things could go well at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough have lacked cover in a few key positions this term when some of their most influential performers have had spells on the sidelines through injury. Therefore, it does seem wise that a utility sort of options does come into the squad to help play in multiple positions when required. That is the sort of option that Warnock has always had in sides he has got promoted.

Warnock will know the good and bad parts of every player at the club now, so it is important that the one or two players he still has doubts over use the remaining games to assure themselves of a place in the squad for next term. It is shaping up to be an exciting summer for the club and you would back them to get things right in the transfer window.