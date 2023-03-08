Neil Warnock delivers hilarious verdict on West Ham, Newcastle and Tottenham-linked Bristol City ace

Bristol City’s Alex Scott has been praised by Neil Warnock following last night’s clash with Huddersfield Town, with the 74-year-old particularly pleased with how Jonathan Hogg managed to contain the teenager.

Scott is reportedly on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs heading into the summer, including West Ham, Newcastle United and Tottenham, with his Bristol City performances catching the eye.

Last night, though, Scott was unable to inspire Bristol City to a win at lowly Huddersfield, who held Nigel Pearson’s side to a goalless draw at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Tomas Vaclik and Michal Helik produced good performances for Huddersfield, alongside Hogg, with the Terriers captain key in containing Scott.

The 19-year-old was man-marked by the 34-year-old over the course of the 90 minutes.

“Absolutely,” Warnock stated at full-time when asked whether he’d asked Hogg to shadow the teenager. “I told him that if he went to the toilet at half-time to go with him.”

Despite that typically amusing Warnock comment, his admiration of Scott was clear.

He continued: “He’s a good player. He didn’t do a lot tonight, though, I thought Hoggy was super tonight. About time he was, too, that’s how he can play Hoggy.

“He didn’t stop (after his booking), did he?”

The draw leaves Bristol City in 13th and 10 points adrift of the play-off places. Huddersfield, meanwhile, are 23rd in the Championship table and six points adrift of safety with 11 games left to play.

The Verdict

Scott is a quality player and is rightly receiving a lot of praise right now.

He didn’t do much last night, but that’s largely down to the attention Warnock gave him. Hogg hardly gave the 19-year-old a yard and put in a really impressive performance at the base of midfield.

That’s something Scott will have to get used to as his career goes on, such is his talent.

Thoughts? Let us know!