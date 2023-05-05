Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock has outlined how he is looking forward to watching Plymouth Argyle and Steven Schumacher in the Sky Bet Championship next season, as the 74-year-old plans for a watching brief after keeping the Terriers in the division.

A 1-0 win over Sheffield United last night confirmed Huddersfield's status as a second-tier side. They will meet Plymouth in the Championship next season following the Green Army's promotion from League One under Schumacher.

Warnock delivers Plymouth praise

In what was a naturally upbeat press conference after Huddersfield's win, Warnock talked up Plymouth's achievements in League One after Schumacher steered them to promotion last weekend with a 1-0 win over Burton Albion.

"I’m looking forward to watching the Championship next year," Warnock said. "There’s a young manager down at Plymouth, Steven Schumacher, who I’ve got so much time for.

"To see Plymouth Argyle get promoted, the Green Army, with the wage bill they’ve got, they must be in the bottom third of the league with the wage bill. It just shows you what you can achieve. You don’t have to have all the money in the world, you’ve got to get a dressing room that want to do it for you. Die for three points."

Who will win the League One title?

Heading into the final day of the season, Plymouth are top of the League One table, a point clear of Ipswich Town.

Warnock hopes to see them overcome Port Vale and win the League One title, which they will if if they better Ipswich's result at Fleetwood Town.

"I love it when I see team like that, Plymouth, holding their own," Warnock continued.

"I want them to win the league now and finish above Ipswich."

Warnock confirms intention to leave Huddersfield

Despite the upbeat nature of last night for Huddersfield, Warnock confirmed it's unlikely that he will be the man leading the Terriers into the Championship next season and, therefore, Argyle will face a different manager when they take on the Yorkshire outfit next season.

"I couldn’t do 10 months of this. I’ll be back in February, the end of February somewhere,"Warnock told his press conference last night, "you’ll all say ‘not again’, and I’ll be there with a full head of hair. I’ll be back somewhere I’m sure because she (Sharon) will get fed up with me being at home.

"The job is done now here for me, I’ve really enjoyed it. I didn’t want to leave it in the wrong situation by getting relegated. I didn’t want to finish on that."