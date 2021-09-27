Neil Warnock delivers frank view on Martin Payero’s time at Middlesbrough so far

Neil Warnock has admitted that he is unsure of Martin Payero’s best position after a frustrating start to life at Middlesbrough.

Boro worked hard to acquire Payero’s signature in the summer, with the Argentine joining on a three-year deal from Banfield.

The 23-year-old has since struggled to make an impact on Teesside, though, struggling to acclimatise himself and adapt to the rigours of English football.

Payero has made four Championship appearances for Boro, making his first start of the season against Reading at the weekend.

The midfielder was withdrawn on the hour mark, and has been either left out of the squad or been an unused substitute on five occasions this season.

Warnock has been honest in his assessment of Payero’s time at Boro so far, admitting that he thought it would be a case of building up the player’s fitness before getting to see the best of him.

But perhaps more worryingly, Warnock has admitted that he doesn’t know his best position. He said to Teesside Live: “I don’t really know [his best position yet].

“He had to do a job for us on Saturday and he struggled a little bit. He let his man go etc. But he did well with other aspects of his game though.

“I don’t really know, but I don’t think now is really the time to be experimenting with him either. He’s done well in training, caught up with fitness, but we’re just not sure yet what the best position for him is.

“I’ve tried him in different areas in training and we’ve just got to persevere.”

The Verdict

This is quite eyebrow-raising in my opinion and it begs the question, what was their thinking when they first signed him?

They obviously saw something in the player, but did they only sign him before they see him as someone who can be sold for a decent amount of money in the future?

Or, did they actually plan and figure out how he would fit into their plans in both the short-term and the long-term?

At the moment, it just seems like a shot in the dark.