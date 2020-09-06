Neil Warnock delivers encouraging Middlesbrough transfer update

Neil Warnock insists he is relaxed about the transfer situation at Middlesbrough, as he expects a few new faces through the door by the Watford game on Friday.

The experienced boss is gearing up for his first full season in charge of Boro and expectations are high given the remarkable record the 71-year-old has at getting teams promoted from this level.

However, he has endured frustration in the market in recent weeks, with the Teesside outfit missing out on several targets and Grant Hall the only senior addition.

That’s set to change though, as Warnock explained to the Daily Mail how he is confident the squad will be strengthened in the coming days.

“I used to worry about that kind of thing when I was a young manager but I don’t worry about it any more. We should have someone else in next week and another couple before the first game against Watford next Friday.”

As the boss mentioned, Boro will kick-off the Championship season when they travel to take on the recently relegated Hornets.

The verdict

There’s no doubting that Boro have struggled to get the players in that Warnock wanted but they are clearly working on deals.

They need to strengthen in various areas but the boss knows exactly what’s needed to win promotion so he should be trusted.

It promises to be a very busy few days ahead for Middlesbrough and they will be working until the deadline to ensure they have a team capable of pushing for the top six at least.

