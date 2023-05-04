Neil Warnock insists he won’t take the Huddersfield job permanently despite keeping them up against all odds this season.

Warnock keeps Huddersfield in the Championship

The experienced boss returned to the Terriers in February, taking over a side that were joint-bottom of the Championship, and they seemed nailed on to suffer relegation to League One.

However, the 74-year-old has inspired a remarkable turnaround, with the side winning five of their last eight games, including the 1-0 success over the Blades on Thursday night, to secure their safety.

That meant the Yorkshire outfit avoided a potentially huge final day clash against Reading, which could have effectively been a relegation play-off.

Therefore, there will be plenty of celebrations in Huddersfield, and whilst Warnock will be enjoying the moment, he also has one eye on the future, as he explained in his press conference why he doesn’t expect to be extending his stay with the club beyond the end of the campaign.

“I couldn’t do 10 months of this. I’ll be back in February, the end of February somewhere. You’ll all say ‘not again’, and I’ll be there with a full head of hair. I’ll be back somewhere I’m sure because she (Sharon) will get fed up with me being at home. The job is done now here for me, I’ve really enjoyed it. I didn’t want to leave it in the wrong situation by getting relegated. I didn’t want to finish on that.

“If I do finish now I’ve got great memories. Great memories of tonight and the challenge. They are a great group of lads, so naive some of them, but they are a good honest group of lads. No (nobody has spoken to me from the club). At this moment in time I wouldn’t even want to think about that, if I’m honest. I’m so exhausted.”

Interesting summer ahead for Huddersfield

Warnock has performed a miracle here by keeping the side in the Championship, so the boss and the players deserve all the credit that’s going to come their way in the coming days. And, given his history, it’s fair to say we should take his comments about leaving with a pinch of salt, even if you can understand his reasoning.

Ultimately, there has been a major change in the boardroom at Huddersfield, and the new owner will need to make a decision on which direction he wants to go in, but you can be sure he will be talking to Warnock.

That’s a conversation for another day though, and right now all connected to Huddersfield will be celebrating their magnificent survival in the Championship.