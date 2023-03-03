Neil Warnock delivers Coventry and Bristol City “flying” claim amid Huddersfield Town warning

Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock has praised the form of both Coventry City and Bristol City ahead of their trips to the John Smith’s Stadium this week, although the 74-year-old is confident his side have enough “ammunition” to hurt the pair this week.

The table paints a fairly bleak picture for Huddersfield heading into this weekend. Warnock’s side sit 22nd and four points adrift of safety, having picked up three points from his two games since returning to the dugout – a win over Birmingham City and a defeat to Burnley a fairly decent return.

Coventry and Bristol City head to West Yorkshire this week as Huddersfield embark on back-to-back home fixtures.

They offer stern tests for the Terriers, sitting 10th and 13th respectively. However, their form goes beyond the league table. Coventry have won three from four, including games with Millwall and Sunderland. Bristol City, meanwhile, haven’t lost in the league since Boxing Day.

Warnock told his pre-Coventry press conference: “The two teams coming up – Coventry and Bristol City – are both on form. Flying. We’ve got to come out of the gates level with them because they’ll be having a right go at us. We’ve got to looking after ourselves without gifting elementary mistakes to gift opponents an advantage. We’ve got to try and start when the whistle goes.

“They are both decent teams and both on a run. Coventry have won three and drawn one of their last four, Bristol City haven’t lost this year in the league.”

Warnock is well aware of the challenge at Huddersfield’s door this week, yet he’s hopeful they can pose their own problems, as they did for Birmingham.

“I know how hard they are but we are going to try and make it hard for them as well and let them talk about us,” Warnock continued.

“We’ve got enough ammunition and hopefully the team I put out will be ready to go for the cause. We need people to put their heads on the line now and do the dirty part of the game. The muck and nettles.”

The Verdict

The Championship is such an unpredictable division.

Whilst it’s worth taking note of the form that Coventry and Bristol City are in, things can quickly change and Huddersfield will be looking to make that happen this week.

Warnock’s return versus Birmingham was very good for them and, although they lost last week at Burnley by a heavy scoreline, there’s a buzz around the John Smith’s Stadium heading into the weekend’s game with Coventry.

That, along with Warnock’s comments, should serve a warning to Coventry and Bristol City.

