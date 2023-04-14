Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock has insisted that he is not interested in remaining at the club beyond the summer as he is unwilling to commit to a long-term project at this stage of his managerial career.

After briefly retiring from management, Warnock decided to accept the opportunity to return to Huddersfield in February on a deal which is set to expire following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Drafted in as a replacement for Mark Fotheringham, Warnock has recently managed to guide the Terriers to some impressive results in the Championship.

Victories over Millwall, Middlesbrough and Watford allowed Huddersfield to climb out of the relegation zone earlier this month.

The Terriers were seemingly on course to defeat Blackburn Rovers earlier this week, too.

However, after taking a two-goal lead in this clash, Huddersfield were forced to settle for a point at the John Smith's Stadium as their opponents netted a late equaliser.

Warnock's side will be looking to extend their unbeaten run at this level to six games by securing a positive result in their meeting with Swansea tomorrow.

What has Neil Warnock said about his future at Huddersfield Town?

Ahead of Huddersfield's trip to Wales, Warnock has made an honest claim about his future.

Asked by BBC Sport West Yorkshire about whether he would be interested in carrying on in the Huddersfield dugout beyond this season, Warnock said: "Not really, no.

"I think, what I have said is, if I can help at all I will do, which is natural.

"But the biggest help I could do is staying up, that will ease a lot of problems, jobs and everything that is at stake when you have a relegation like that.

"So, that's the first and foremost really, I haven't got really time to do too much other than that.

"Yes, I would [stay] if I was 20 years younger!

"I only work February, March and April, so I won't be doing anything until next February.

"But I wouldn't write off me coming back somewhere, you know, to help somebody."

Will Warnock keep Huddersfield up?

Warnock's stance on his future is understandable as he clearly feels as if he is capable of making the biggest impact at a club at this stage of his career on a short-term basis.

The 74-year-old's target in the coming weeks will be to guide Huddersfield to safety in the Championship.

The Terriers are currently two points above the relegation zone with five games left to play.

Having recently stepped up their performance levels, it would not be at all surprising if the Terriers go on to retain their Championship status for another year under the guidance of Warnock.