Huddersfield boss Neil Warnock criticised the Tottenham players after their defeat to Newcastle, insisting he’d rather work with his current defenders instead of theirs.

Spurs suffer humiliating defeat

The 6-1 loss at St. James’ Park was a truly embarrassing afternoon for Spurs, and they had incredibly gone three down inside nine minutes, and it was 5-0 before the halfway mark in the first half.

The defeat has had consequences, with Cristian Stellini losing his job as interim boss, whilst the players have confirmed that they will reimburse the fans that made the long trip up north.

Nevertheless, it’s a day that will be remembered for a long time for Spurs, and Terriers chief Warnock pulled no punches with his assessment of the Londoners, as he slammed the way they defended and explained why he thinks the problems run deep at the club right now.

“You couldn’t predict Tottenham losing five after 21 minutes, could you? I’m thinking, would you have any of that back four over mine? I’d rather have Huddersfield’s,” he told TalkSPORT.

“I would have gone home. That wouldn’t have been my team. I’ve never seen anything like it. No disrespect, but you can’t put somebody like that (Stellini) in charge when they’ve been with Conte.

“I remember when Conte left, and I said, have a listen to what he said, that dressing room has got to be gutted. I wouldn’t envy anybody coming in there now. If Pochettino has got any sense he’ll go to Chelsea.”

The experienced boss has done a fine job since returning to Huddersfield, with the Yorkshire outfit outside the relegation zone with three games to go.

Spurs fans won’t disagree with Warnock!

That was a dismal day for Tottenham, and whilst they wouldn’t normally like to hear the club taking stick, you can be sure that the fans actually agree with Warnock here, as the defending was atrocious.

The 74-year-old is never shy in giving his opinion on matters in football, so it’s no surprise to see that he was willing to share his thoughts on this game, but you can be sure that his only real focus is on Huddersfield.

His excellent job with the Terriers, which has been built on a solid defence, means they have their destiny in their own hands, but there’s still a lot of work to do before they are safe, starting with a huge game against Cardiff City this weekend.