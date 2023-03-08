Neil Warnock delivers Bristol City and Sheffield United comparison as he makes exciting claim

Bristol City’s emerging pool of talent under Nigel Pearson has been compared to Neil Warnock’s Sheffield United side from the mid-2000s.

Warnock watched Huddersfield Town battle their way to a goalless draw with the Robins in West Yorkshire last night.

Post-match he was complimentary about Pearson’s side, who have a pool of talent emerging as first-team regulars out of their academy including Alex Scott, Sam Bell, Max O’Leary, Cameron Pring, George Tanner and Zak Vyner.

Those six started the game last night in Huddersfield, with Warnock likening them to his Sheffield United side that ruffled feathers in the First Division and domestic cup competitions before winning promotion to the Premier League in 2005/06.

That side included the likes of Nick Montgomery, Phil Jagielka and Michael Tonge.

Warnock said: “It’s almost like I had at Sheffield United. I had Montgomery, Jagielka, Tongey, they all came at 17/18 and, all of a sudden, we had a really good side and they cared because they were locals.

“That’s what he has got, young lads coming through and it’s an exciting time for Bristol City.”

Ahead of the game last night, Warnock had stated how he felt Pearson would be disappointed that his side weren’t actually in contention for the play-offs: “Nigel has got a good mix and I think they’ll be disappointed, if I’m honest, that they aren’t higher up and pushing for the play-offs.”

Last night’s draw leaves Bristol City 13th in the Championship table and 10 points adrift of the play-off picture, making a late surge for the top-six unlikely despite just one defeat in 2023 so far.

Warnock’s Huddersfield, meanwhile, are 23rd in the Championship table and six points adrift of safety with 11 games to play.

The Verdict

These should be exciting times for Bristol City, whose excellent academy work is translating into a relatively successful first-team.

Of course, the Robins aren’t in promotion contention this season, but if they can keep a core of players together, they could be in years to come – like Sheffield United under Warnock, who between 2002 and 2006 were slowly building towards an eventual promotion.

The parallels are there to see, with Warnock further underlining them.

