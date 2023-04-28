Huddersfield Town take on Cardiff City this Sunday in a huge fixture at the bottom of the Championship table.

Neil Warnock's Terriers have had an extended break since their last fixture at Sunderland, yet Jonathan Hogg remains an injury doubt after missing out at the Stadium of Light with a knock.

Will Jonathan Hogg feature for Huddersfield v Cardiff?

Warnock has been discussing his captain's availability pre-match.

"Jonathan Hogg is still struggling a little bit, but you never know with him," Warnock said, as quoted by the club's media.

"We've had a couple of niggles and knocks in training," the 74-year-old continued, touching on other areas of his squad.

Could Lee Nicholls return for Huddersfield at Cardiff?

Nicholls hasn't featured for Huddersfield since January after picking up a shoulder injury on New Year's Day.

However, the 30-year-old is back in contention now, having completed 90 minutes of the B Team fixture with Stockport County on Tuesday night.

He will be competing with Tomas Vaclik for the starting spot in goal.

"The good news is that we've got two goalkeepers," Warnock continued. "I haven't made my mind up who plays yet though."

Warnock continued: "Nicholls has been training really hard. I did tell him some months ago that it would be nice to see him available at some stage so I did give him that carrot.

"Everyone says he's one of the best goalkeepers in the division so it's great to have two to pick from."

Vaclik has made 13 Championship appearances for Huddersfield since signing for the Terriers. However, Huddersfield have conceded eight goals in five games since the 1-0 win over Millwall prior to the March international break.

Will Huddersfield avoid relegation?

A point from games with Swansea City and Sunderland have pushed Huddersfield back towards the relegation zone.

They sit on 44 points, one clear of Reading FC and the bottom three.

Their status as a Championship club is in their own hands, though, with three games remaining whilst their rivals have just two.

Huddersfield travel to Cardiff on Sunday, before welcoming Sheffield United and Reading to the John Smith's Stadium. Four points from those games will be enough to keep Huddersfield up, providing one of those points comes at the expense of the Royals.