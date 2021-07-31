Neil Warnock confirms Middlesbrough transfer setback

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has confirmed that the club look set to miss out on the signing of Flamengo striker Rodrigo Muniz to Fulham.

With new attacking options on the agenda for ‘Boro this summer, the club were apparently keen on a deal for Muniz, reportedly holding a talks over a deal earlier this week.

However, subsequent reports have claimed that Fulham are set to complete a deal for the Brazilian despite interest from elsewhere.

Now it seems as though Warnock is resigned to missing out on the signing of the 20-year-old this summer.

Asked whether he thinks his side have missed out on the signing of Muniz, Warnock was quoted by Teesside Live as saying: “It looks like it. I think it was Inter Milan, Fulham or Middlesbrough. I can’t believe he’s turned us down.

“He’s just a different type of player, he’s got energy, pace. Still a bit of a gamble but Steve wanted to gamble with that age group and we are disappointed as a lot of work went into it.”

Indeed, it seems ‘Boro now find themselves in something of a challenging position in the transfer market as they pursue targets, with Warnock adding: “It’s left us a bit short. We have missed out on one or two players because we’ve waited so it’s been a difficult period but I’m sure we’ll come up with something.”

To date, Muniz has scored ten goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Flamengo, although he now looks set to continue his career in England with Fulham.

The Verdict

This will be disappointing for those of a Middlesbrough persuasion you feel.

Neil Warnock’s side are still short on numbers in attack after seeing a number of options leave in that position since the end of last season.

The addition of Muniz could therefore have been a useful move for ‘Boro had they got it done, particularly given he could have been an option for them for years to come since he still only 20.

That now looks unlikely to happen, and Warnock’s comments here suggest the club may now need to reassess their targets, which will be a concern with just a week to go until the start of the new season.