Neil Warnock confirms Middlesbrough transfer desire in key position

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has confirmed he wants to sign a new striker this summer, and says Uche Ikpeazu needs to be backed with his efforts in attack.

With a number of strikers having left the club at the end of last season, and Chuba Akpom currently unavailable, Ikpeazu, himself a summer signing from Wycombe Wanderers, is the only striker Warnock has to call upon heading into their clash with Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

Now it seems as though that is something that Warnock is keen to address sooner rather than later, with another dip into the transfer market.

Speaking about the striking situation at Middlesbrough at this moment in time, Warnock was quoted by The Hartlepool Mail as saying: “I feel a bit sorry for Uche because he’s on his own up there fighting a lost cause at times. I’m hoping we can give him a bit more support.

Discussing the possibility of ‘Boro adding another striker to their ranks before the transfer window closes at the end of this month, Warnock explained: “I’m always looking to improve the squad and then it’s up to Uche to get his place. At the minute we haven’t got an option really so he has got to really pull the stops out, and I’m hoping the fans give him a lift. “He deserves that, he’s worked this pre-season harder than he’s ever worked and he’s a good lad. I’m hoping the fans get behind him.” So far this summer, Middlesbrough have completed eight summer signings, with Joe Lumley, Matt Crooks, Martin Payero, Josh Daniels, Sammy Ameobi, Lee Peltier and Sol Bamba joining Ikpeazu in the making the move to The Riverside Stadium. The Verdict It would certainly seem to make sense for Warnock to try and add some extra attacking options to his Middlesbrough side before the window closes. With only Ikpeazu available as things stand, it would feel like a big risk for the club to go the rest of the season without having any other options to call on in that position. As a result, the addition of at least one more striker does seem sensible, particularly when you consider goals have been something of a problem for this Middlesbrough side in recent times. Indeed, it will be interesting to see who they might bring in in that position, given it could be a key piece of business for ‘Boro this summer, so this could be one worth keeping an eye on over the next couple of weeks.