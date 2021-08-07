Neil Warnock confirms Middlesbrough man is being lined up for summer exit

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock says he expects goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic to leave the club before the summer transfer window closes.

Stojanovic joined ‘Boro from St Gallen back in January 2020, but has so far made just nine appearances in all competitions for the Championship club.

The 28-year-old then spent the second-half of last season on loan with St Pauli, featuring 19 times for the German club.

‘Boro have already signed one goalkeeper this summer, with Joe Lumley joining from QPR, while another, Luke Daniels is reportedly set to following his departure from Brentford.

Now it seems as though that could help spell the end of Stojanovic’s time with Middlesbrough over the next few weeks.

Asked whether Stojanovic is expected to leave Middlesbrough before the transfer window closes, Warnock was quoted by The Hartlepool Mail as saying: “He is. He would like to but it’s easier said than done but that’s our intention.”

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on Stojanovic’s contract with Middlesbrough, securing his future at The Riverside Stadium until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

I do think it would make sense for Middlesbrough to move Stojanovic on this summer.

With Lumley having already joined, and Daniels seemingly on his way as well, Stojanovic doesn’t seem to be a player that Warnock really needs to keep around this summer.

Indeed, the player himself is unlikely to want to stick around at the Riverside Stadium if he is not going to be playing regular football while he is there.

As a result, a move elsewhere could suit all involved, and with two years remaining on his contract, ‘Boro could still receive a decent fee for Stojanovic, which could be useful for them in terms of reinvesting in the rest of their squad.