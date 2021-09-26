Neil Warnock confirms Middlesbrough injury blow

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has revealed that Onel Hernandez will miss the next two games after picking up a thigh strain.

The winger arrived from Norwich City in the transfer window last month, and he made an immediate impact at Boro, starting three successive games and scoring one goal.

Therefore, it was a surprise to see the 28-year-old wasn’t involved in the defeat at Reading yesterday, but Warnock confirmed to Teesside Live after the game that an injury issue has held the player back.

“I don’t think we’ll see Onel before the international break. I’d be very surprised. He went out last minute of training. It was a disappointment, but we’ve had a few of them. It was a thigh strain. He had a few problems down there at Norwich with fatigue and that.”

This update means that Hernandez won’t be involved for Tuesday’s game against Warnock’s former club Sheffield United at the Riverside, as well as the trip to Hull City next weekend.

The former Braunschweig man was missed against the Royals, as Boro failed to score as they were beaten 1-0.

The verdict

This is a shame for Middlesbrough and for Hernandez as he started well and was a major threat with his pace and direct running style.

Boro lacked quality in the final third against Reading and there’s no denying that Hernandez would’ve helped quite considerably, but injuries happen in football and Warnock has a squad that should be able to play better than they did.

Now, with the wide man out for the next two games, it’s down to others to step up and Warnock will be demanding a huge improvement for Tuesday’s tough game.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.