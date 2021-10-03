Neil Warnock confirms Middlesbrough injury blow after Hull City defeat

Neil Warnock has confirmed that Dael Fry is set for a ‘spell’ on the sidelines after he was forced off in the defeat at Hull City today.

The centre-back has been a regular in the team for the experienced boss this season and he has generally impressed despite Boro’s inconsistent campaign so far.

However, he was forced off in the second half of the game against the Tigers, when the scoreline was 0-0. And, he would be missed, as the Teesside outfit went on to conceded twice as they fell to a third defeat in four.

Speaking to reporter Leon Wobschall after the game, Warnock admitted things didn’t look good, although it was too early to give a timeframe on how long Fry will be out.

“I don’t know what more I can say. It’s a bleak picture.”

One slight positive for Boro is that the international break is now upon us, meaning Boro have two weeks until their next fixture, which is against Peterborough United at the Riverside Stadium.

Any absence for Fry would leave Warnock with an issue at centre-back moving forward.

The verdict

It goes without saying that this is not good news for Boro as Fry is a classy defender and someone who is clearly important to the team.

When Warnock describes it as ‘bleak’, it sums up exactly how things are right now for the club, with the defeat today a very disappointing one considering how Hull have struggled this season.

Fry’s injury doesn’t make it easier but Warnock needs to find a winning formula quickly when Boro return after the international break.

