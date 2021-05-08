Neil Warnock comments on Charlie Wyke amid rumoured Middlesbrough transfer interest

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has refused to be drawn into speculation linking him with a move for Sunderland hot-shot Charlie Wyke – but said he will be watching the Black Cats closely in the play-offs.

Warnock is in the market for new strikers this summer, with both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher departing the Riverside Stadium upon the expiry of their contracts.

It’ll leave Boro with just Chuba Akpom as an out-and-out senior option up-front, but according to Sky Sports’s Keith Downie, Boro are one of a number of clubs interested in taking Wyke from Sunderland.

The 28-year-old has been in scintillating form in League One this season, scoring 25 goals in 42 outings for the Wearside club, but they’re in a precarious position with his contract up in less than two months time.

And if Boro’s transfer interest is genuine then Wyke could return to the academy he graduated from, having been at the club from an early age but failed to make a senior appearance before departing for Carlisle in 2015.

When asked if he was interested in bringing Wyke back to Teesside, Warnock gave the diplomatic answer as expected but also dropped a hint in there at the same time.

“As if I’m going to say yes to that,” Warnock said, per the Sunderland Echo.

“I’m hoping to watch Sunderland in the play-offs if I’m honest so you can speculate if I’m watching them I must be looking at him. But it might not be him I’m looking at.” The Verdict

With Boro looking for an array of new strikers, it would be a shock if Wyke isn’t on their shortlist of targets.

He’s a Middlesbrough boy, has ties to the club, has been prolific in League One this season and would be a free transfer, so he ticks a lot of boxes.

If Sunderland don’t make it through the League One play-offs then there’s bound to be a lot of interest in Wyke, so if Boro really are in the mix then they won’t have an easy fight on their hands to convince the striker to return to the Riverside.