Neil Warnock assesses Cardiff City’s play-off credentials as top six race hots up

Neil Warnock has suggested that he believes Cardiff City will reach the play-offs in the Championship come the end of the campaign, following the Bluebirds’ 2-0 win at Barnsley on Saturday.

Warnock started the season in charge of Cardiff, but following an unspectacular start to life back in the second-tier he left the club in November with the club in 14th, before being replaced by Neil Harris.

Harris has managed to push Cardiff further up the Championship table since he arrived, and the Bluebirds’ 2-0 win at Barnsley has seen them move to within just two points of sixth placed Preston North End, as they target a play-off push before the end of the campaign.

Speaking on EFL on Quest, Warnock suggested that he was confident that Cardiff would be able to make the play-offs throughout the campaign, and stated that he was backing Harris’ side to go on and finish above the teams in and around them to make it into the play-offs.

“I’ve said right from the start I think they can get in the play-offs and people thought I was (in) cuckoo land, and now you look at the league table tonight and I don’t see anybody better than Cardiff, when you look at Preston and below. I think they’ve got a great chance.

“Nobody wants to get up there do they, before today’s result they’ve drawn two and lost one and yet they were a point nearer to the play-offs, it’s just one of them strange seasons I think.

“Absolutely (backing them to go up) you wouldn’t bet against them when you look at the teams that’s in there and the play-offs anything can happen.”

The verdict

Warnock will obviously know everything about the qualities within Cardiff’s squad, and it is no real surprise to see him backing the Bluebirds to make the top six this season, now that Harris’ side have managed to close the gap to just two points with nine matches still to play.

The Bluebirds, though, have at times this season looked like a side that are missing that vital extra spark to secure enough wins to make it into the play-off places, but such has been the form of the teams above them over the last few weeks, that even though they had not won in four prior to their win at Barnsley they were still in the mix.

It will be interesting to see now whether Harris’ side can go on a consistent run of form in the Championship and start to secure three points on a regular basis during the last nine matches, and that will be the key to whether they can reach the top six.

Given the form of the teams around them in the table, there is no reason why Warnock’s prediction will not prove to be the case, and it would be a remarkable achievement for Cardiff considering the way in which their season has panned out.