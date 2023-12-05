Highlights Experienced managers Warnock and McCarthy are interested in the vacant Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's dismissal, but they are not on the club's radar.

Sunderland are looking for a manager who can develop their young players, and they may consider an overseas manager to take calculated risks in their pursuit of Premier League promotion.

If the club struggles to secure their top target, they may have to consider interim options such as McCarthy or Warnock, although they have the resources to be more ambitious in their search.

Experienced managers Neil Warnock and Mick McCarthy are interested in taking over at Sunderland after they recently dismissed Tony Mowbray, according to a report from iNews.

The Black Cats were on a three-game winless run with poor losses to struggling sides Plymouth Argyle and Huddersfield Town, however, to many, it has still been a surprise to see Mowbray lose his job.

He had shown that he could get a young side to the play-offs after he came in and replaced Alex Neil splendidly last campaign, plus he had his side only three points off the top six this season.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

It appears though that Mowbray wasn't all in on Sunderland's transfer strategy of bringing in younger players, hence why the club are now looking for someone else.

Warnock and McCarthy have got tons of experience in the Championship but they are not on the club's radar, according to iNews.

Who are Sunderland targeting for the managerial role?

The Sunderland hierarchy will be looking for a manager that can help to develop their big crop of younger players, as in the summer they signed 13 players and just one of them was over the age of 24.

According to the report, the club could be looking at an overseas manager as they again look to take calculated risks with how they operate to get them back to the Premier League.

They have seen other clubs do that so far this season, with the biggest example being Queens Park Rangers who sacked Gareth Ainsworth and hired Marti Cifuentes from Swedish side Hammarby IF, which has seen the club have an upturn in results.

As well as this, another example in the Championship is struggling Sheffield Wednesday as they appointed German Danny Rohl but he has improved their desperate state of affairs with a big win recently over Blackburn Rovers.

Therefore, the trend does appear to be a positive one for clubs in the second tier.

Should Sunderland consider either Warnock or McCarthy?

If Sunderland struggle to get whoever their number one target is due to the fact it is at the start of the festive period for a host of clubs around the world, then they may have to look for someone to come in on an interim basis.

McCarthy was in a job as recently as last season as he was at Blackpool, but it didn't go well as, after just 14 games and two wins, he left by mutual consent.

He does have experience in getting sides up to the Premier League though, as he got Sunderland and Wolves promoted, but he hasn't achieved such a feat since 2009 so it wouldn't be a wise decision to enter talks with him.

Warnock was in a job this season as, after he kept Huddersfield up, he agreed to stay on for a year before deciding to leave in September.

The 75-year-old is renowned for being a Championship specialist, having won promotion to the Premier League on three separate occasions with Cardiff City, QPR and Sheffield United.

If they had to pick someone to do a short-term job Warnock could work, so they shouldn't totally dismiss his interest, but you have to feel they can afford to be much more ambitious.