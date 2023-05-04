Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has lauded the job Neil Warnock has done at Huddersfield Town in response to Sam Allardyce's bold claims after taking the Leeds United job.

Warnock's side need a point from either tonight's game against Sheffield United or their final-day clash with Reading to confirm their Championship survival.

Sam Allardyce's bold Leeds United claims

The Terriers are not the only Yorkshire-based club battling the drop and Leeds have hit the panic button as they look to stay in the Premier League - appointing Allardyce for the final four games of the season.

The outspoken coach has quickly made headlines, perhaps to take the pressure of his players ahead of their game against league leaders Man City, and made some bold claims about his standing in the game.

He told The Guardian: "Far too many people think that I am old and antiquated which is far from the truth. I might be 68 and old but there’s nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta."

With the Whites heading to the Etihad on Saturday, Guardiola was asked about Allardyce's comments after his side beat West Ham United 3-0 last night. He showed his EFL knowledge by name-checking Warnock and the firefighting job he has done at Huddersfield job this term.

Speaking to BBC Sport's Simon Stone: "Look what happened to Neil Warnock at Huddersfield. Roy Hodgson. They are really good. They have incredible experience. It will be tough. You don’t have to be young to be a good manager."

Neil Warnock's Huddersfield Town future

This is a nice touch from Guardiola and a reminder about his obsession with football at all levels.

Warnock is certainly deserving of his praise. Huddersfield looked destined for League One when the experienced coach took charge in February but they're now on the verge of staying up.

The job is certainly not done yet but a point from their next two games would cap off a remarkable turnaround at the John Smith's Stadium.

It looks like the Terriers will be on the lookout for his replacement soon, though, if they're not already as Warnock indicated last month that he was not interested in staying on.

He told Yorkshire Live: "Yes, yes I would, if I was sort of 20 years younger! But no, I only work February, March and April, so I won’t be doing anything until the end of next February, but I wouldn’t write off coming back somewhere to help somebody."