Neil Warnock makes frank admission about recent Middlesbrough form

Middlesbrough have had a mixed start to the season as they currently sit 12th having won just three of their ten games so far this season.

This disappointing start led to some fans venting their frustration at manager Neil Warnock after their recent poor run.

That hasn’t stopped Warnock from wanting to deliver success to Boro this season. The pressure was starting to mount up on Warnock before the 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Tuesday night, with goals from Duncan Watmore and Paddy McNair giving Middlesbrough their third win in ten league games since the start of the season.

Now it seems as though the 72-year old Championship stalwart believes Boro should be higher up the table if it wasn’t for individual errors.

The Middlesbrough boss told Teesside Live: “Everyone knows why I’m still in the game. I’m still in the game to win things. That’s why my biggest disappointment this season is that we haven’t eight or nine more points than we have.

“We quite easily should have done that because the games we’ve had that we should have won but have made mistake. I just couldn’t envisage certain players making mistakes like they have done.

“So Tuesday was nice to keep the clean sheet and take two good goals because we should have had a lot more like that.”

The Boro manager is as frustrated as anyone not to have more points on the board, but a win at Hull on Saturday could leave them looking up rather than down again. On the turnaround, Warnock said: “I think it just shows you what this league is about,”

“It’s whether you’re glass is half empty or your glass is half full. We’re either four points off the play-offs or four points off the relegation zone. It depends on how you look at it.

“So it is one of frustration so far, and I’m sure the school report would say: ‘Could do better’.”

The Verdict

Middlesbrough have had a frustrating start to the season and Warnock is right to point out certain individual errors holding the side back so far this season.

However, the squad had a lot of investment this summer compared to other sides, and another midtable finish might not be good enough this season.

It’s perhaps not fair to judge any side that is currently midtable and only four points off the playoffs, but like Warnock said, they should be doing better.

If they don’t, then the scrutiny on his position in the dugout at The Riverside Stadium could start to increase once again.