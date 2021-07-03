Neil Warnock addresses Middlesbrough’s reported £5.8m move for midfielder

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has rejected claims that the North East club will be spending $8 million (£5.8 million) on Banfield midfielder Martin Payero this summer.

Journalist German Garcia Grova reported last week that Boro had agreed a deal with the Argentinian side over Payero.

Grova claimed the Teessiders were set to pay £5.8 million for the 22-year-old midfielder, with a 10% sell-on clause in the deal.

It was suggested that with contracts already sorted, Payero would travel to Middlesbrough after the Olympics.

However, speaking to BBC Radio Tees Sport (via Craig Johns), Warnock has confirmed that the club won’t be spending £5.8 million on any player this summer.

The Boro boss is said to have been coy over Payero, however, and indicated that the North East club had been looking in South America.

The Banfield midfielder only has a year left on his current deal, indicating that the Argentinian club may be open to cashing in on him in the current window.

Warnock added two more players to his squad yesterday, with striker Uche Ikpeazu signing from Wycombe and full-back Lee Peltier joining on a free transfer.

The Verdict

Boro splashing out £5.8 million this summer on a 22-year-old midfielder from the Argentinian league always seemed farfetched and Warnock has now ruled that out.

He did leave the door open to a potential move for Payero or a player from South America but whether that materialises remains to be seen.

Boro have done some smart business in the transfer window so far but looking at Warnock’s squad, you feel he’ll want to add more quality to boost the chances of a promotion push.