Neil Thompson sheds light on absence of Sheffield Wednesday January arrival

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Neil Thompson has revealed that January arrival Andre Green missed last night’s game due to a sore Achilles.

The Owls beat relegation rivals Wycombe 2-0 at Hillsborough to move out of the Championship bottom three, in what was their third win in four games.

Goals from Jordan Rhodes and Adam Reach helped Thompson’s men secure all three points but he was without one of his newest attacking threats, with Green absent from the squad.

The 22-year-old has featured just once in the Championship since joining in mid-January and the Wednesday caretaker boss revealed he missed yesterday’s game due to injury.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, he said: “He has got a little bit of a sore Achilles. We have been training on astro turf because of the icy conditions, which does cause one or two problems.

“Hopefully, it is nothing too serious.”

Green joined the Owls as a free agent after leaving Aston Villa last summer – having spent much of his time there out on loan.

A versatile forward that’s capable of playing on both flanks and centrally, the 22-year-old should be a useful option for Wednesday once he finds his feet at the Yorkshire club.

The Verdict

Wednesday fans will likely echo Thompson’s hopes that the January arrival’s injury is nothing serious.

We’re yet to see much of Green in blue and white but he’s a player with lots of potential and certainly someone whose arrival could pay dividends further down the line.

In the short term, however, you feel his pace and dynamism could make him a useful option in the battle for Championship survival, so the Owls will want him back as soon as possible.