Neil Thompson reveals frustrating Sheffield Wednesday injury news

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru will be missing for around four to six weeks after picking up an ankle injury, Neil Thompson has revealed.

The 20-year-old joined the Owls from Manchester City in the summer, but has made only eight league appearances since his arrival at Hillsborough.

The midfielder, though, has played in both of Wednesday’s last two games in defeats to Birmingham City and Brentford.

Dele-Bashiru replaced Adam Reach in the 55th minute against Brentford, but 22 minutes later, he was replaced by Izzy Brown after picking up an ankle injury.

Neil Thompson has now revealed that he will be missing for around four to six weeks, dealing Wednesday another injury blow.

With Massimo Luongo also set to spend weeks on the sidelines, along with Keiren Westwood, Wednesday have been desperately unlucky with injuries of late.

They will be hoping that their fortunes change as they travel to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town this weekend.

The Verdict

When it rains it pours, as they say.

Dele-Bashiru hasn’t played a lot of games this season but he has looked bright in recent fixtures and looked to be a useful option in Luongo’s absence.

The tackle was a bad one and it did end up leading to a Brentford goal, so Wednesday will be feeling like the world is against them at the moment.

Hopefully he comes back fitter and stronger.