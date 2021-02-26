Neil Thompson provides Sheffield Wednesday update on Andre Green and Jack Marriott

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Neil Thompson could be set to welcome back Jack Marriott into his squad tomorrow – and Andre Green could follow next weekend.

Marriott, on loan from Championship rivals Derby County, has had a bit of a brutal spell so far at Hillsborough having been brought in by Garry Monk back in October.

The striker has played just eight times for the Owls – and only once since the start of November – with four of those games being starts, with a familiar theme blighting Marriott’s season – injury.

The 26-year-old picked up a calf injury a few months ago and he’s not been in a Wednesday squad since the end of January, and Thompson bizarrely revealed that Marriott was back at Derby for undisclosed reasons just over a week ago.

He has returned to Wednesday though and is in contention for the Owls’ trip to Luton Town tomorrow, but it will come too soon for January signing Andre Green, who is back on the pitch but is awaiting scan results from an achilles injury.

Only true Sheffield Wednesday fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Owls striker quiz – Can you?

1 of 21 Who did Wednesday sign Gary Madine from? Charlton Carlisle Colchester Cardiff

“Jack Marriott is back training, as is Andre Green,” Thompson said in his Luton pre-match press conference, per the Examiner.

“He (Green) had a scan on his Achilles and will get that assessed next week.”

Continuing about Marriott, Thompson said: “He’s trained this week, trained well and looked in decent nick.

“He’s missed a big chunk but hopefully we’ll get him involved at Luton.”

The Verdict

Marriott’s return will give Thompson another striking dilemma, adding to the number of potential partners for Callum Paterson up-front this weekend.

Marriott can score goals in the Championship as he has proven at Derby, but he needs a consistent run of games to find that form and to not break down from an injury again.

As for Green, he’s struggled to find his feet since arriving at Hillsborough last month, making just two appearances and failing to get off the bench three times before suffering an injury setback.

He will feel that he has something to prove when he is fit and the former Aston Villa man will be hoping that is sooner rather than later.