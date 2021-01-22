Neil Thompson outlines Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer hopes ahead of deadline

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Neil Thompson has revealed that he up to two new signings could arrive at Hillsborough in the next week.

Despite successive victories, the Owls have slipped down to second bottom in the Championship after recent games were called off.

Given their struggles, bringing in reinforcements is seen as crucial for the side this month, but they haven’t been able to make any significant breakthroughs yet, aside from the signing of Andre Green on a free.

However, that could change soon, with Thompson providing the latest on Wednesday’s transfer hunt when speaking to Yorkshire Live.

“There are a couple of weeks left in the transfer window. In terms of players coming in, hopefully we might be able to get one or two in next week but we will wait and see.”

One player who has been linked with a move to the club is Sam Hutchinson. The combative midfielder is a free agent after leaving Pafos FC. He made almost 150 appearances for Wednesday over a six-year period before leaving last summer.

The verdict

This shows that a lot of work is going on behind the scenes at Hillsborough, and the fans will welcome that.

Clearly, the squad needs new additions, with two or three players required to ensure they can stay in the Championship this season.

Their recent form under Thompson is encouraging, and it will be interesting to see who they bring in before the deadline given the circumstances surrounding the manager and the finances.

