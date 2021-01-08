Neil Thompson issues promising Sheffield Wednesday injury update on 26-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday have been handed a welcome injury boost, with news emerging that Josh Windass’ hamstring injury might not be as bad as originally feared.

The forward was forced off in their recent match against Derby County, which will have been a worrying sight for the Hillsborough faithful.

Windass has been a regular for Sheffield Wednesday this season, and has scored four goals in 22 appearances for the Owls, who are battling to stay in the Championship.

They’re currently sat 21st in the second-tier standings, but are clear of the relegation zone on goal difference heading into the second-half of this year’s campaign.

Speaking in a recent pre-match press conference, caretaker manager Neil Thompson issued a promising update on Windass’ fitness, although it’s unlikely he’ll be fit enough to feature in their next match this weekend.

“With Windass, he’s had a scan and it may not be as bad as we first thought, he has got a hamstring injury, we’ll take it easy with him but hopefully he’ll be back sooner rather than later.”

Sheffield Wednesday are set to return to action on Saturday, when they take on League Two side Exeter City in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Verdict:

This is a promising update for the Owls.

Windass has been one of the few players to perform consistently to a higher standard this season, and there will have been real concern over his fitness after being forced off against Derby County.

But this latest update will be pleasing to hear for the club’s supporters, as they watch their side battle for Championship survival this season.

If he can return to action in the near future, then this will be a real boost to Sheffield Wednesday’s survival bid this season.