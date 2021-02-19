Neil Thompson issues important Sheffield Wednesday injury update ahead of Birmingham City clash

Sheffield Wednesday are set to be without both Andre Green and Massimo Luongo for their crunch clash against Birmingham City this weekend.

The Owls are currently sat 22nd in the Championship table, and take on 23rd-placed Birmingham at Hillsborough on Saturday, in a match that could prove crucial in the battle to survive in the second-tier.

Luongo has made 13 appearances in all competitions for the Owls this season, but has been absent from the first-team squad for the last three matches through injury.

Whilst Green has only made two appearances since signing for the club earlier this year. The winger hasn’t been involved in Sheffield Wednesday’s last two matches though through injury, which will be frustrating for the 22-year-old.

He had previously been out on loan with both Preston North End and Charlton Athletic during last year’s campaign, but was unable to stop the Addicks from being relegated into League One.

Green was then released from his contract with Aston Villa at the end of the 2019/20 season, before moving to Sheffield Wednesday.

Neil Thompson revealed in a pre-match press conference ahead of their match with Birmingham that both Green and Luongo weren’t going to be available for selection.

Our pre-Birmingham press conference is underway 💬 NT: Andre Green and Massimo Luongo will not be available for the weekend #swfc pic.twitter.com/Bi3x0dm4DN — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) February 19, 2021

A win for the Owls could see them move out of the bottom-three, as they look to avoid being cut further adrift of their relegation rivals in the Championship.

The Verdict:

This will be a frustrating update.

Luongo has been an important member of the Sheffield Wednesday squad this season, and they would have been keen to have had him available for selection for their match against Birmingham City.

Whilst Green hasn’t had much of a chance to showcase his talent with the Owls so far this term, and the club’s supporters will be eager to have available to Neil Thompson at the earliest of opportunities.

It’s far from ideal to not have them available for their clash with the Blues.